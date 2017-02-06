The Labor Party has announced a multi-million dollar plan for local tourism projects in the South West ahead ...
Riverview celebrates Aus Day
The residents of Riverview Residence celebrated Australia Day last week with a barbecue dinner and conversation.
Old chronicles history
Collie-Cardiff RSL vice president Grahame Old has been named the proud recipient of the Shire of Collie’s Citizen ...
Collie man charged with armed robbery
South West Detectives have charged a 30 year old man with one count of Armed Robbery after an ...
House fire destroys family home
A fire has gutted a house in Vernon Street last night causing hundreds of thousands of dollars of ...
Lake usage guidelines
A map outlining the land tenure boundaries around the Black Diamond pit lake has been developed by the ...
Grants for local groups
Several Collie community groups and organisations received funding last week as part of the 2017 South-West region’s Community ...
Citizens honoured on Australia Day
The Collie community gathered in Central Park on Thursday for the annual Australia Day celebration.
Funding secured for Motorplex upgrades
The Collie Motorplex has received $2.57 million funding from the Liberal-National Government to progress plans to upgrade and ...
Community giving new life to hall
One of Cardiff-Collieburn’s historical treasures is set to host a series of musical events in 2017.
The idiot’s guide to the Super Bowl 51
What is it? Who's playing? And who's the half time entertainment?
Nurse struck off after sending sexually explicit texts to patient
NSW: One of nearly 500 text messages a nurse sent to his patient said: "Slept in your bed ...
State of the Nation | Monday, February 6, 2017
Your morning news snapshot from around regional Australia and beyond.
Fairfax Front Pages: Monday, February 6, 2017
NATIONAL: The Fairfax front pages from across the nation.
Collie sport results
Collie's weekly sports results
Hinsey’s success
Collie Speedway Junior Sedan driver Seth Hinsey is part of the town’s illustrious reputation for champion racers.
Playing for the cause
The Collie Cricket Club is stepping up to the crease for this year’s Pink Stumps Day.
Club ready for new season
The Collie Mongrels Rugby Club adds female and junior teams to their roster for the 2017 season.
Race to victory
Collie Street Stock racer Ethan Genev capped off 2016 through winning the QUIT Street Stock Stampede at Manjimup ...
Collie’s year in sport | PHOTOS
From football to horse racing, it’s clear that locals love their sport.
Australians almost united in their desire to manufacture more at home
What do Donald Trump, Nick Xenophon, Pauline Hanson and 83 per cent of Australians have in common?
Malcolm Turnbull reveals Liberal Party too broke to pay federal director Tony Nutt in 2015
Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull says the Liberal Party was too broke to pay its federal director for several months in ...
What type of Aussie are you? Meet the 7 new political tribes
Politics is changing fast. Where do you fit in?
Society is changing fast. Where do you fit in?
Our research indicates Australians cluster around seven new political personas.
We don't owe Trump: Turnbull says no quid pro quo over refugee deal
Malcolm Turnbull has dismissed suggestions Australia will be indebted to US President Donald Trump if he proceeds with ...
Divide between rich and poor in Australia is growing
The divide between rich and poor is growing in Australia according to a new national survey which found ...
Goods Shed Markets gossip
The next Goods Shed Markets will be held on Sunday, January 29 from 8am to 12pm.
Central park day out
Children, parents and carers with the Child and Parent Centre – Collie Valley took time out to play ...
St Brigid’s showcases Christmas spirit
St Brigid's Primary School students showcase artworks to celebrate the festive season.
Christmas at ValleyView | Photos
ValleyView celebrates Christmas with annual get-together event.
Josh Lawson finds the right pitch in his pursuit of Paul Hogan
To prepare for his latest role, Josh lawson spoke with Paul Hogan at length by telephone about his ...
Networking: new US pilot for Toni Collette, plus an Aussie lands the lead in the Dynasty reboot
Networking: new US pilot for Toni Collette, plus an Aussie lands the lead in the Dynasty reboot
Super Bowl 2017: How to watch the big game in Australia
It's meant to be all about the sport but the biggest star of the Super Bows is, arguably, the half-time ...
Tom Carroll on his recovery from addiction and taking part in the new ABC doco Ice Wars
Tom Carroll continues to put his message across about the dangers of ice - and says his story ...
Thousands of pacemakers and defibrillators 'at risk of hacking'
Thousands of Australians with pacemakers and defibrillators in their hearts are at risk of cybersecurity breaches that could ...
NAPLAN prepares us for neither the real world nor Trump
They key to convincing people appears to be repetition – the more often something is said, the more likely it ...
Out of pocket waiting for a Medicare rebate
Nine weeks, $1400, 30 phone calls and no response from Medicare.
Why everyone needs a will, especially parents
One of the biggest reasons parents need a will has nothing to do with who gets their money ...
Gold continues to shine for tipsters on back of Trump concerns
The top three places remain unchanged at the end of week two of the four-week Shares Race, as ...
Clock ticks on $1 million super deadline
It's the $1 million opportunity – the last hurrah to get a lot of money inside super and ...
Donald Trump has no better friend than Australia
Australians all, let us rejoice at nominees
OPINION | This is what it is all about. Reflecting on the Australian characteristics we hold dear. Tenacity. ...
Bourke Street: A few minutes of vile madness
This should never have happened – the initial response of a policeman investigating the Bourke Street horror.
Nothing went to plan with our birth... but WA's public health system got it right
OPINION: They say you don't understand a lot of things until you become a parent, and by the ...
David Pope and the cartoons that defined 2016
Here's how Fairfax Media cartoonist David Pope captured some of the key events and issues of 2016.
Thinking about the year in pictures
The Mail takes readers places they may not ordinarily go. Here are some highlights from the year.
Major blow for Airbnb users: New law to restrict New York City apartment rentals
New York City has just made it almost impossible for visitors to rent a short-stay apartment direct from ...
Travel advice: How to get a visa in Vietnam
Do I need to send my passport away to get a Vietnamese passport?
Ocean cruises: Cool down in Alaska with Crystal Cruises, Oceania Cruises and more
There's icy glaciers waiting to cool you down.
Arafel Park review, Burradoo: Weekend away in the Southern Highlands
After two days we feel like genteel folk ensconced in a secluded and refined country home.