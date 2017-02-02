South West Detectives have charged a 30 year old man with one count of Armed Robbery after an ...
House fire destroys family home
A fire has gutted a house in Vernon Street last night causing hundreds of thousands of dollars of ...
Australia Day across Collie | Photos
People across Collie took part in Australia Day celebrations on Thursday, January 26.
Stockton Lake celebrates Australia Day | Photos
Holiday-makers from across Collie and the South West travelled to Stockton Lake to celebrate Australia Day.
Stiff competition to be crowned top pavlova king or queen
The Collie Mail’s Australia Day Pavlova competition brought out some of the town’s best bakers to compete to ...
Community honoured in Australia Day ceremony
Individuals and Community groups were honoured at the annual Australia Day celebrations in Collie.
Fire ban declared for parts of South West
Hot, dry and windy conditions forecast for Thursday have prompted the Department of Fire and Emergency Services (DFES) ...
Australia Day celebrated in Collie | Photos
Collie celebrated Australia Day with a parade through the CBD, the Collie Australian of the Year ceremony and ...
Aus wildlife at local library
The Collie Public Library’s latest attraction has given local children the chance to learn more about Australia’s array ...
Hinsey’s success
Collie Speedway Junior Sedan driver Seth Hinsey is part of the town’s illustrious reputation for champion racers.
When tragedy strikes, compassion grows
QLD: When times are tough, compassion comes from unexpected quarters. Just ask the Angus family.
Hey Dad paedophile victim harassed online, court hears
VIC: A court was told a man used profiles of alleged celebrity paedophiles to harass child victim of ...
‘Our landline is our lifeline’
The Butler family at Athol, west of Blackall, is symbolic of many in rural Australia for whom a ...
Take ownership of your health, says Jess
NSW: “I went and had the MRI. I knew straight away there was something wrong."
Hinsey’s success
Collie Speedway Junior Sedan driver Seth Hinsey is part of the town’s illustrious reputation for champion racers.
Playing for the cause
The Collie Cricket Club is stepping up to the crease for this year’s Pink Stumps Day.
Club ready for new season
The Collie Mongrels Rugby Club adds female and junior teams to their roster for the 2017 season.
Race to victory
Collie Street Stock racer Ethan Genev capped off 2016 through winning the QUIT Street Stock Stampede at Manjimup ...
Collie’s year in sport | PHOTOS
From football to horse racing, it’s clear that locals love their sport.
Another great meet for young athletes
THE last meet for the year for the Collie Little Athletics club was held last Friday, with five ...
Pew Research Centre reveals what we think makes us Australian
Just over two-thirds believe speaking the national language is "very important" to being a true Australian.
Labor accuses Malcolm Turnbull of 'buying' his way out of trouble with $1.75 million donation
"No wonder Malcolm Turnbull was so desperate to keep his secret — he basically bought himself an election," said Labor's ...
A woman, Sally McManus, is likely to head ACTU for the first time
A woman is likely to head the peak national unions' organisation for the first time in its history.
Malcolm Turnbull prepares to overhaul donations system, reveals his own $1.75 million contribution
Malcolm Turnbull is preparing to ban foreign donations in a bid to restore faltering public trust in the ...
Malcolm Turnbull confirms he donated $1.75 million to the Liberal Party
Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has revealed he donated $1.75 million of his own money to the Liberal Party, ...
Greens bank $3.9m in donations including $600,000 from Graeme Wood
The Greens received more than $1 million from two big donors last financial year, helping bankroll the party's ...
Goods Shed Markets gossip
The next Goods Shed Markets will be held on Sunday, January 29 from 8am to 12pm.
Central park day out
Children, parents and carers with the Child and Parent Centre – Collie Valley took time out to play ...
St Brigid’s showcases Christmas spirit
St Brigid's Primary School students showcase artworks to celebrate the festive season.
Christmas at ValleyView | Photos
ValleyView celebrates Christmas with annual get-together event.
Productivity Commission review: Why Sinodinos is under pressure over books
Strong governments stand up for little people.
ABC's Ice Wars: Documentary series goes behind the scenes on death, destruction and recovery
This four-part documentary hammers home the insidious prevalence of the drug.
Television drama: This Is Us is a dead set success
After a modest start, the US network NBC has renewed the compelling hit show for a second and ...
Yoda was wrong: after Rogue One, the future for the Star Wars movies is clear
The success of Rogue One ensures many more stand-alone movies as well as new episodes of the sci-fi ...
How Googling your health questions just got easier and more reliable
Google is launching 'Google Health' in Australia.
Food delivery apps at the fingertips of Sydney school students
Mobile food delivery apps are making their way into Sydney schools, extending lunch menus beyond salad sandwiches and ...
Fund members likely flying blind with life-stage options
Would you invest in something for which there is no information on whether it is likely to be ...
Zero-interest balance transfers credit cards can have sting
Lenders promote their zero-interest balance transfer credit cards at this time of year. They know that many people ...
Market volatility not as scary as it seems
With returns from super getting bumpier, it's important for members to make sure they are in the right ...
Peer-to-peer lenders lead increase in personal loans
Personal loan applications rose strongly during the December 2016 quarter, with much of the growth coming from online marketplace lenders.
Donald Trump has no better friend than Australia
Australians all, let us rejoice at nominees
OPINION | This is what it is all about. Reflecting on the Australian characteristics we hold dear. Tenacity. ...
Bourke Street: A few minutes of vile madness
This should never have happened – the initial response of a policeman investigating the Bourke Street horror.
Nothing went to plan with our birth... but WA's public health system got it right
OPINION: They say you don't understand a lot of things until you become a parent, and by the ...
David Pope and the cartoons that defined 2016
Here's how Fairfax Media cartoonist David Pope captured some of the key events and issues of 2016.
Thinking about the year in pictures
The Mail takes readers places they may not ordinarily go. Here are some highlights from the year.
Sheraton on the Park, Sydney review: A classic grand hotel
Sheraton on the Park's location and comforts make it attractive to leisure and business visitors alike.
Cathay Pacific Airbus A350 starts Melbourne flights
New cutting-edge aircraft makes first flight on Hong Kong-Melbourne route.
Cost hundreds, save thousands: Why you should buy travel insurance
Sure, it adds to the cost of trip, but the peace of mind is – frankly – priceless.
Flight of Fancy podcast, Episode 1: Travel scams: Have you ever been scammed?
Every traveller has story about being scammed. What's your story?