The Mail's 5th most read story of 2016: Two Collie boys aged 14 and 16 were seriously injured ...
Local News
The Mail's 6th most read story of 2016: Ninety-year-old Collie local Gladys Fraser is on a mission to ...
The Mail's 7th most read story of 2016: Police charged a man in relation to an incident in ...
The Mail's 8th most read story of 2016: Thousands of unexpected visitors passed through Collie on Thursday after ...
The Mail's 9th most read story of 2016: A 33-year-old man from Collie was arrested and charged with ...
The Mail's 10th most read story of 2016: Teaming up with police from around the South West, Collie ...
Collie’s year in sport | PHOTOS
From football to horse racing, it’s clear that locals love their sport.
Christmas in Collie | PHOTOS
Whether it was dinner with the family, or spending some time in the sun, here's how Christmas played ...
Youth Advisory Committee proposal passed
The Shire of Collie has signed off on the organisation of and nominations for the Youth Advisory Committee.
Amaroo students explore computer coding
Amaroo Primary School joins school teachers and students across the world for the Hour of Code computer coding ...
Rescue helicopter tasked to bushwalker with broken leg
TAS: The Westpac Rescue helicopter was sent to a bushwalker with a broken leg in Tasmania.
Falls Festival stampede: 'I felt the air get squished out of me' says teen who survived crush
VIC: A teenager crushed in the Falls Festival stampede has described the terrifying incident.
A present to remember
VIC: A woman's birthday gift of a Bunnings gift card has gone viral on social media.
New Year's Eve: Man killed by firecracker in Gippsland
VIC: Victorian man killed by fireworks accident in Gippsland during New Year's Eve celebrations.
Another great meet for young athletes
THE last meet for the year for the Collie Little Athletics club was held last Friday, with five ...
D-grade cricket – COL Dec 22
C-Grade Cricket team takes on Harvey
The Collie C-grade side travelled to Harvey for Round 9 last weekend.
Top of the table clash for B-grade cricket
COLLIE took on Leschenault in at top of the table clash on Saturday at Roche park.
Smashing records on track and field
COLLIE little athletics held their first Friday night meet for the season with athletes smashing nine records on ...
Disgruntled Qantas passengers spend New Year's Eve in the sky, dozens more still stranded in Dubai
Disgruntled Qantas passengers who were stuck in transit in Dubai on New Year's Eve have finally landed in ...
First four days in 2017 over 30 degrees as the new year starts off hot for Perth
You might want to hit the beach or your local swimming pool on Monday before most of us head back ...
'Extraordinary' dog Zeus helps rescue neighbour who lay injured for two days
A dog in Rockingham is being hailed as 'extraordinary' for helping alert his owner to the fact his ...
Police investigate house fire in the Wheatbelt
Arson Squad detectives are investigating a house fire in WA's Wheatbelt region in the early hours of Sunday.
New year brings four new WA millionaires in $31m Lotto draw
Western Australian scooped four Division 1 Lotto winning tickets in the New Year's Eve $31 million Megadraw on ...
Man hit by car on Beaufort Street on New Year's Day
Police are investigating a serious crash near the Perth CBD in the early hours of New Year's Day ...
St Brigid’s showcases Christmas spirit
St Brigid's Primary School students showcase artworks to celebrate the festive season.
Christmas at ValleyView | Photos
ValleyView celebrates Christmas with annual get-together event.
Playground delights | Photos
Home Interaction Program for Parents and Youngsters (HIPPY) kids, parents and carers met in Soldiers’ Park on Thursday, ...
St Brigid's pitches in
St Brigid's Primary School Years One and Six's Wacky Shades raise funds for Fred Hollows Foundation.
Jesinta Franklin, Alice McCall, Christian Wilkins: The ones to watch in 2017
The personalities who not only survived 2016, they thrived.
Falls Festival at Marion Bay | Photos
Punters took mud and wind in their stride at the 2016-17 Falls Festival at Marion Bay.
Azealia Banks targets Sia after the singer called her out for 'sacrificing animals'
It seems 2016 saved its weirdest moment for last.
Natalie Portman was 'absolutely terrified' by the idea of playing Jackie Kennedy
The assassination of John F Kennedy has been created in more naked detail than ever before in a ...
'He has found his voice': the benefits of early intervention for students with dyslexia
Early diagnosis and intervention is vital for students with dyslexia. But not all teachers are equipped with the ...
Campus evolution: teaching students to become entrepreneurs
At just 23 years old, Matthew Childs can claim what most his age cannot: he is the CEO ...
Drugs, death and celebrity: headline-grabbers reveal a much bigger problem
The deaths of Carrie Fisher and George Michael are the headline-grabbers that also highlight a wider social issue.
Top baby names for 2016
Baby Center has released its highly anticipated list of the most popular baby names of 2016.
I'm a world-class sleepwalker but I wouldn't have it any other way
I am an epic sleepwalker. A world class somnambulist. I defy you to find a better nightwalker. And ...
Dyslexic PhD student James Bond takes University of Sydney to the NSW anti-discrimination board
A man who was feted by former prime minister Julia Gillard is taking the University of Sydney to ...
David Pope and the cartoons that defined 2016
Here's how Fairfax Media cartoonist David Pope captured some of the key events and issues of 2016.
Thinking about the year in pictures
The Mail takes readers places they may not ordinarily go. Here are some highlights from the year.
No kids? So it’s a life of leisure?
COMMENT: Explaining the silent guilt of a "childless" life.
A modest proposal to face the wave
On youth suicide and mental health, it's time to hear from the experts.
Why Alex has the right to sue
OPINION: Face it, former Knights player Alex McKinnon was tragically injured in a workplace accident.
The pride and pain of attending school Christmas concerts
The classic, much-loved/hated holiday movie Love Actually features many wildly unrealistic scenarios, but there is one scene that ...
How to stay sane on a family road trip
There are ways to help ensure you and your family will arrive safe and still speaking to each ...
Ballarat: It'll be white on the night
White Night taps into the city's golden heritage.
Art and about in Vail and Breckenridge
In some place art is all around you - even on the ski slopes.
The 10 best city walking tours
From architecture to culture and cuisine, a stroll with one of theses tours offers unique insights and experiences.