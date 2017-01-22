Local Cars

Local News

EWSC Hall receives revamp

Collie's Energy West Social Club Hall receives face lift with help from community bank and local contractors.

Runaway Bus support

The Collie Visitor Centre and Collie community express support for the continued use of the Runaway Bus service.

Put your best Pav forward

Lamingtons, Tim Tams, Vegemite and of course the humble Pavlova are just a few foods that we can ...

Mammoth cucumber for local

Keen gardener Frank DeAngelis recently visited the Collie Mail office to show off some of his freshly picked ...

Diabetics feel the sting again

Andrew Mullard reckons diabetics have enough to contend with without the Federal Governmant imposing more costs on them.

Local Sport

Race to victory

Collie Street Stock racer Ethan Genev capped off 2016 through winning the QUIT Street Stock Stampede at Manjimup ...

Playground delights | Photos

Home Interaction Program for Parents and Youngsters (HIPPY) kids, parents and carers met in Soldiers’ Park on Thursday, ...

St Brigid's pitches in

St Brigid's Primary School Years One and Six's Wacky Shades raise funds for Fred Hollows Foundation.

