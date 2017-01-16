Collie police are hoping to reunite a haul of stolen goods with their rightful owners after they were ...
Local News
Meth rehab plan for the South West
The South West and the Kimberley will each gain regional rehabilitation centres under a "radical" new meth plan ...
Landmark exhibition for gallery
Collie Art Gallery is about to launch one of the most significant exhibitions of work by a living ...
Scholarship boost for student
Collie student John Dowey is the 2017 recipient of Premier Coal’s JA Ellis Scholarship, which is awarded annually ...
Put your best pav forward
This Australia Day the Collie Mail wants to know who makes the best Pavlova in town, and there ...
Hazardous wire found in park
Collie police are investigating after strands of fishing wire and fishing hooks were found strung up on the ...
Roelands’ new vision
Roelands Village has received support from a group of participants working together to help the environment.
Brigades receive boost
Collie’s bush fire brigades have been given further assistance to help combat potential bush fires in the region.
Reconciliation garden redeveloped
Amaroo Primary School personnel restore reconciliation garden.
Hook up safety warning for SW
Police are urging people to be cautious when dating online after a South West woman was reportedly bashed, ...
‘I’ll never forget him’: final tributes for Michael Chamberlain
NSW: Michael Chamberlain’s life could be split down the middle – the “36 years pre the rock, and ...
Bendigo hopefuls get kit off for love
VIC: Two Bendigo residents have taken part in SBS’s new dating series Undressed.
Woman taking dog on morning walk when hit, killed
VIC: Truck driver, 26, released from police custody pending further inquiries to pedestrian death.
No Pauline but One Nation senator heads to Trump inauguration
NSW: When Pauline Hanson had to miss the Trump inauguration, the Hunter's Brian Burston stepped up.
Race to victory
Collie Street Stock racer Ethan Genev capped off 2016 through winning the QUIT Street Stock Stampede at Manjimup ...
Collie’s year in sport | PHOTOS
From football to horse racing, it’s clear that locals love their sport.
Another great meet for young athletes
THE last meet for the year for the Collie Little Athletics club was held last Friday, with five ...
D-grade cricket – COL Dec 22
C-Grade Cricket team takes on Harvey
The Collie C-grade side travelled to Harvey for Round 9 last weekend.
Top of the table clash for B-grade cricket
COLLIE took on Leschenault in at top of the table clash on Saturday at Roche park.
Perth tourist caught up in Mexico nightclub shooting
A Perth tourist visiting Mexico managed to escape alive after a gunman opened fire at a music festival ...
Michael Chamberlain spent 36 years an ordinary man, then 36 in shadow of Uluru
Michael Chamberlain lived half his life an ordinary man, the other half in the shadow of Uluru.
Half of Australia's 12,000 Syrian and Iraqi refugees to be settled by just one Sydney council
Fairfield City Council, which welcomed 3000 humanitarian arrivals last year, has been told to expect the same again.
Motorists suffer the single biggest weekly jump in petrol prices in two years
Petrol prices are on the up and up, and the OPEC deal is going to further fuel this ...
Is this Perth's worst and cheekiest parking attempt?
"My first thought was 'you're kidding me'."
Builder fined after roof blows off Mandurah house
Parts of the roof were later found in a neighbour's yard.
St Brigid’s showcases Christmas spirit
St Brigid's Primary School students showcase artworks to celebrate the festive season.
Christmas at ValleyView | Photos
ValleyView celebrates Christmas with annual get-together event.
Playground delights | Photos
Home Interaction Program for Parents and Youngsters (HIPPY) kids, parents and carers met in Soldiers’ Park on Thursday, ...
St Brigid's pitches in
St Brigid's Primary School Years One and Six's Wacky Shades raise funds for Fred Hollows Foundation.
Indie Book Awards 2017 shortlists: Maxine Beneba Clarke's 'hard sell'
Maxine Beneba Clarke thought her memoir, The Hate Race, would be "a hard sell at the end of ...
Bec Judd weighs in on Channel Nine colleague Amber Sherlock and 'whitegate'
"I can see why women would be uptight about [wardrobe] because they get criticised. Women are under such ...
I saw my billboard and said, 'Dad, I made it': OITNB's Danielle Brooks on success
I never would have guessed a year after graduating, now 22, I would see my face on a ...
Prince Harry's girlfriend Meghan Markle meets the Duchess of Cambridge: reports
The Prince introduced his new girlfriend to the Duchess on a trip to Kensington Palace.
Sydney private school fees soar
Sydney is the most expensive city for a private education in Australia, according to research released on Monday, ...
Experts express concerns about aerosol spray sunscreens after string of incidents
The suitability and effectiveness of aerosol spray sunscreens is being questioned after numerous reports of people still getting ...
Dengue fever cases hit 20-year high in Australia
Dengue fever cases in Australia reached a 20-year high last year, driven by travellers being infected in tropical ...
When a friend becomes a patient: McGrath Foundation Pink Test raises funds for breast care nurse
For 39-year-old Jacinta Jamieson, her specialist breast cancer nurse is a carer, therapist, social worker and friend in ...
Ride-sharing has launched in the South West
Chewing gum is better than drugs for easing nausea after surgery, study suggests
Chewing a piece of gum could be more effective than a common drug for relieving nausea, new research ...
David Pope and the cartoons that defined 2016
Here's how Fairfax Media cartoonist David Pope captured some of the key events and issues of 2016.
Thinking about the year in pictures
The Mail takes readers places they may not ordinarily go. Here are some highlights from the year.
No kids? So it’s a life of leisure?
COMMENT: Explaining the silent guilt of a "childless" life.
A modest proposal to face the wave
On youth suicide and mental health, it's time to hear from the experts.
Why Alex has the right to sue
OPINION: Face it, former Knights player Alex McKinnon was tragically injured in a workplace accident.
The pride and pain of attending school Christmas concerts
The classic, much-loved/hated holiday movie Love Actually features many wildly unrealistic scenarios, but there is one scene that ...
Adelaide Oval: Danny Green vs Anthony Mundine fight February 2017
The most anticipated rematch in Australian boxing will take place next month at one of the country's best ...
Where to have a real Disney experience in Hawaii: Aulani, Disney Resort & Spa and Outrigger Reef Waikiki Beach
The Disney movie Moana holds special significance for Hawaii's voyaging heritage.
Ten scariest destinations for plane landings and take-offs
Adrenalin-rush or flightmare: The 10 ultimate airstrip landings for thrillseekers.
Murray Valley National Park, New South Wales: Walking trails and birdwatching around the Murray River
The Murray Valley National Park is brimming with river red gums and wildlife.