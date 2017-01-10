South West Police make arrests after executing search warrants in Collie and Allanson on Friday, January 6.
Local News
Search warrants uncover drug haul
WA Police has cordoned off two residences in the South West after items consistent with those used to ...
Oversized loads scheduled for Collie
Two haul trucks and their trays (four oversized, escorted loads in total) are scheduled to be transported from ...
The Mail’s most read of 2016 – number 1: Harvey firefighters stared death in the face trying to save Yarloop
The Mail's most read story of 2016: A Harvey firefighter has described an inferno that crashed "like a ...
Collie weather across 2016
Bureau of Meteorology records average to below average temperatures throughout 2016.
Swan in charge
Collie Women’s Hockey Association umpiring coordinator Cara Swan wins Shire of Collie Sport Awards’ Special Achievement trophy.
‘Bush bomb’ alert
Collie Police extend warning to citizens following reports of minors driving vehicles known as 'bush bombs' around Collie.
Hospital surgery level boosted
Collie District Hospital has been formally recognised as a level 3 surgical facility.
Road safety campaign draws focus
The Industry Road Safety Alliance South West and Shire of Collie representatives meet to discuss road safety in ...
The Mail’s most read of 2016 – number 2: Driver smashes through Collie homes
The Mail's 2nd most read story of 2016: A Collie man is lucky to be alive after smashing ...
Local Sport
Collie’s year in sport | PHOTOS
From football to horse racing, it’s clear that locals love their sport.
Another great meet for young athletes
THE last meet for the year for the Collie Little Athletics club was held last Friday, with five ...
D-grade cricket – COL Dec 22
C-Grade Cricket team takes on Harvey
The Collie C-grade side travelled to Harvey for Round 9 last weekend.
Top of the table clash for B-grade cricket
COLLIE took on Leschenault in at top of the table clash on Saturday at Roche park.
Smashing records on track and field
COLLIE little athletics held their first Friday night meet for the season with athletes smashing nine records on ...
Community
St Brigid’s showcases Christmas spirit
St Brigid's Primary School students showcase artworks to celebrate the festive season.
Christmas at ValleyView | Photos
ValleyView celebrates Christmas with annual get-together event.
Playground delights | Photos
Home Interaction Program for Parents and Youngsters (HIPPY) kids, parents and carers met in Soldiers’ Park on Thursday, ...
St Brigid's pitches in
St Brigid's Primary School Years One and Six's Wacky Shades raise funds for Fred Hollows Foundation.
