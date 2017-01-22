Collie's Energy West Social Club Hall receives face lift with help from community bank and local contractors.
Local News
Club ready for new season
The Collie Mongrels Rugby Club adds female and junior teams to their roster for the 2017 season.
Plans for hwy moving forward
Main Roads schedules upgrades to Coalfields Highway over Summer.
Runaway Bus support
The Collie Visitor Centre and Collie community express support for the continued use of the Runaway Bus service.
Protest group and WA Premier meet
Premier Colin Barnett met with a protest group in Collie last week while visiting the Shire of Collie ...
Premier’s pledge
WA Premier Colin Barnett tours Collie ahead of March's state election.
Shire preps for new bush fire season
The Shire of Collie formally endorses the appointment of the Bush Fire Control Officers for the district.
The life of Anne Frank on display
Collie Art Gallery is set to be the first place in Western Australia to host an exhibition that ...
Put your best Pav forward
Lamingtons, Tim Tams, Vegemite and of course the humble Pavlova are just a few foods that we can ...
Mammoth cucumber for local
Keen gardener Frank DeAngelis recently visited the Collie Mail office to show off some of his freshly picked ...
Regional Focus
The best of Tamworth Country Music Festival | DAY 3, PHOTOS
You don't know country music until you've been here.
Diabetics feel the sting again
Andrew Mullard reckons diabetics have enough to contend with without the Federal Governmant imposing more costs on them.
Restoring homestead history all a Bonus
When Madonna and Lyle Connolly began restoring a 1911-era homestead, they had no idea of the treasures they ...
Melbourne in mourning after baby boy dies
A three-month-old boy has become the fifth person to die after Friday's Bourke Street car rampage.
Local Sport
Race to victory
Collie Street Stock racer Ethan Genev capped off 2016 through winning the QUIT Street Stock Stampede at Manjimup ...
Collie’s year in sport | PHOTOS
From football to horse racing, it’s clear that locals love their sport.
Another great meet for young athletes
THE last meet for the year for the Collie Little Athletics club was held last Friday, with five ...
D-grade cricket – COL Dec 22
C-Grade Cricket team takes on Harvey
The Collie C-grade side travelled to Harvey for Round 9 last weekend.
Dangerous drivers face six-month jail under WA government pursuit laws
WA prisons could soon be bursting at the seams with the Barnett party's plans to jail motorists who ...
Medicare levy increase on the table as Turnbull budget speculation begins
Doctors believe the Turnbull government could be contemplating another increase in the Medicare levy.
Back-to-school: Parents deliberate over school shoes, from the dirt cheap to the brand names
There's a massive range of school shoes, from $12 all the way to $160. What should parents be ...
'World first': Government moves to radically overhaul Australia's international airports
Passengers would be whisked through immigration and customs without stopping or encountering humans under a radical overhaul due ...
High school students want more say in how to deter young terrorists
Violent extremism and what leads young people into it should be seriously discussed in schools according to high ...
One Nation's James Ashby places himself in the background behind Pauline Hanson
James Ashby is the name on everyone's lips – as long as those lips aren't identified.
St Brigid’s showcases Christmas spirit
St Brigid's Primary School students showcase artworks to celebrate the festive season.
Christmas at ValleyView | Photos
ValleyView celebrates Christmas with annual get-together event.
Playground delights | Photos
Home Interaction Program for Parents and Youngsters (HIPPY) kids, parents and carers met in Soldiers’ Park on Thursday, ...
St Brigid's pitches in
St Brigid's Primary School Years One and Six's Wacky Shades raise funds for Fred Hollows Foundation.
'Scumbags': Shane Warne sees red at media after shutting charity
"Fairfax are scumbags, you are all scumbags," Shane Warne after the publication revealed that the Shane Warne Foundation ...
Rupert Murdoch and Jerry Hall star attractions at Malcolm Turnbull's business drinks
While all eyes were on Washington over the weekend as one billionaire officially entered public office, another touched ...
Australian Open 2017: Centre court serves up love in the hot seats
Your daily serve of celebrity news, fashion and gossip from the Australian Open.
Donald Trump's presidential inauguration TV ratings fail to come up trumps
Audience for reality TV star's presidential inauguration falls a quarter behind Obama's.
Australian students visit NASA mission control as part of STEM program
Girls from several schools around Australia have returned from NASA encouraged to pursue their passions in science, technology, ...
MRI scans are sparing men painful prostate cancer investigations
The thought of being investigated for prostate cancer terrified Paul Davies. About a year ago, Mr Davies was ...
Working out the most effective debt reduction strategy for you
As widely expected, financial institutions have gradually been increasing their mortgage interest rates especially the longer term fixed ...
Disadvantaged women more likely to have heart attacks than poor men
Disadvantaged women are 25 per cent more likely to have a heart attack than their male peers and ...
Uni offers 2017: University ATAR minimum entry marks continue to decline
University entrance standards have continued to slide as 44,000 students received offers to study at a NSW university ...
In Moving Archetypes Padma Menon uses dance to connect to larger energies
These sessions will use a variety of techniques, including contemporary and Indian movement, improvisation and reflection and discussion.
Bourke Street: A few minutes of vile madness
This should never have happened – the initial response of a policeman investigating the Bourke Street horror.
Nothing went to plan with our birth... but WA's public health system got it right
OPINION: They say you don't understand a lot of things until you become a parent, and by the ...
David Pope and the cartoons that defined 2016
Here's how Fairfax Media cartoonist David Pope captured some of the key events and issues of 2016.
Thinking about the year in pictures
The Mail takes readers places they may not ordinarily go. Here are some highlights from the year.
No kids? So it’s a life of leisure?
COMMENT: Explaining the silent guilt of a "childless" life.
A modest proposal to face the wave
On youth suicide and mental health, it's time to hear from the experts.
Visit the Australian Outback: Mungo National Park, Harry Nanya day tour
A discovery in the NSW outback turned everything we thought we knew about mankind on its head.
Ten of the best Melbourne rooftop bars: Rooftop at QT, The Corner Hotel, Madam Brussels and more
Melbourne has has kicked things up a notch and started filling every spare rooftop with great cocktails and ...
Bruny Island Long Weekend food, wine and walking, Tasmania: The newest Great Walk of Tasmania
This long weekend is a backstage pass to good food, good company and plenty of time in the ...
Outback stations in Australia: Amazing outback properties where you can stay overnight
If you thought visiting an outback cattle station was all about chasing cows and cowboys, think again. They ...