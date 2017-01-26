Holiday-makers from across Collie and the South West travelled to Stockton Lake to celebrate Australia Day.
Featured News
Featured News
Featured News
Featured News
Featured News
Local News
Stiff competition to be crowned top pavlova king or queen
The Collie Mail’s Australia Day Pavlova competition brought out some of the town’s best bakers to compete to ...
Community honoured in Australia Day ceremony
Individuals and Community groups were honoured at the annual Australia Day celebrations in Collie.
Fire ban declared for parts of South West
Hot, dry and windy conditions forecast for Thursday have prompted the Department of Fire and Emergency Services (DFES) ...
Australia Day celebrated in Collie | Photos
Collie celebrated Australia Day with a parade through the CBD, the Collie Australian of the Year ceremony and ...
Aus wildlife at local library
The Collie Public Library’s latest attraction has given local children the chance to learn more about Australia’s array ...
Hinsey’s success
Collie Speedway Junior Sedan driver Seth Hinsey is part of the town’s illustrious reputation for champion racers.
PCYC troupe on town-wide treasure hunt
Collie PCYC took kids to businesses and buildings throughout Collie during a town-wide treasure hunt last week.
CRVMC warns of sun dangers
The Collie River Valley Medical Centre has warned Collie citizens of the dangers caused by UV in the ...
Lions roar for Australia Day event
The Lions Club of Collie is set to pull out all the stops for this year’s Australia Day ...
Latest News
Regional Focus
Faces of Australia Day | Photos
Highlights from Australia Day celebrations across the nation.
Australia Day in the South West | photos
Here’s how the South West’s Australia Day played out over Instagram.
Top End wedding in ‘the wet’ | Photos
A couple chose a flooding NT river to tie the knot, after first making sure any resident crocodiles ...
Australian Open 2017: Day 10 | Photos
Scenes from Day 10 of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park.
RECOMMENDED
Local Sport
Hinsey’s success
Collie Speedway Junior Sedan driver Seth Hinsey is part of the town’s illustrious reputation for champion racers.
Playing for the cause
The Collie Cricket Club is stepping up to the crease for this year’s Pink Stumps Day.
Club ready for new season
The Collie Mongrels Rugby Club adds female and junior teams to their roster for the 2017 season.
Race to victory
Collie Street Stock racer Ethan Genev capped off 2016 through winning the QUIT Street Stock Stampede at Manjimup ...
Collie’s year in sport | PHOTOS
From football to horse racing, it’s clear that locals love their sport.
Another great meet for young athletes
THE last meet for the year for the Collie Little Athletics club was held last Friday, with five ...
TV Guide
- {!= date.text !}
- {!= show.name !}{!= show.start !} - {!= show.end !}
National
Two dead after light plane crashes into the Swan River in front of shocked Australia Day crowd
Two people have died after a plane has crashed into the Swan River in front of thousands of ...
Perth 'Invasion Day' rally has clear message: Change the date of Australia Day
About 300 people have joined the 'Invasion Day' protest in the heart of Perth to rally for changing ...
Australia Day starts off quiet in Freo after council scraps skyworks
Only a small number of punters had found their way to the port city on a scorching hot ...
Lives and homes und threat as blazes rage near Toodyay and Capel
Lives and homes are in danger as blazes rage north-east of Perth in Julimar and in Gwindinup - ...
NT Aboriginal leader defends January 26 Australia Day
A Northern Territory Aboriginal leader says people shouldn't feel guilty for celebrating Australia Day on January 26.
'Complicit': Government body and Master Builders Association ran propaganda campaign, says construction executive
A senior executive of a major construction company has strongly criticised the Master Builders Association and the Fair ...
Top Stories
Community
Goods Shed Markets gossip
The next Goods Shed Markets will be held on Sunday, January 29 from 8am to 12pm.
Central park day out
Children, parents and carers with the Child and Parent Centre – Collie Valley took time out to play ...
St Brigid’s showcases Christmas spirit
St Brigid's Primary School students showcase artworks to celebrate the festive season.
Christmas at ValleyView | Photos
ValleyView celebrates Christmas with annual get-together event.
Entertainment
Cate Blanchett mocks Donald Trump on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon
Cate Blanchett has thrown some serious shade on Donald Trump, labelling him as 'absurd' and 'ridiculous', and has ...
Quickflix returns to challenge iTunes, Stan and Netflix for movie streaming
Quickflix may have lost the first battle when a slurry of video streaming services arrived in Australia in ...
Brilliant and hilarious: Dan Aykroyd's loving remembrance of Carrie Fisher
The 64-year-old Blues Brothers star was engaged to Fisher in 1980.
Hillary Clinton rumoured to be planning her own talk show
Although Hillary Clinton has been keeping a low profile since her lost fight for the white house, it ...
Life & Style
How Sydney cancer scientist Jennifer Byrne became a research fraud super sleuth
It was a gut feeling that had Professor Jennifer Byrne flipping open her laptop on a Saturday night ...
Sydney beauty entrepreneur's second college faces cancellation
A Sydney clinical aesthetics college run by an Order of Australia medallist has been told by the federal ...
Donald Trump's economic package unlikely to match rhetoric
President Trump has delivered on his promise to scrap the TPP trade deal, but will he follow through ...
Philip Piggin honoured by Britain's People Dancing for contribution to dance
The creative program officer at Belconnen Arts Centre has received an honorary life membership from British community dance ...
More working for longer to ensure decent retirement
Workers are retiring at age 61, on average. Just two years ago they were retiring at age 58.
Trump, Brexit and super changes in the mix for 2017
What a year 2016 was. Britons voted to leave the European Union, Donald Trump won the US presidential ...
Opinion
Australians all, let us rejoice at nominees
OPINION | This is what it is all about. Reflecting on the Australian characteristics we hold dear. Tenacity. ...
Bourke Street: A few minutes of vile madness
This should never have happened – the initial response of a policeman investigating the Bourke Street horror.
Nothing went to plan with our birth... but WA's public health system got it right
OPINION: They say you don't understand a lot of things until you become a parent, and by the ...
David Pope and the cartoons that defined 2016
Here's how Fairfax Media cartoonist David Pope captured some of the key events and issues of 2016.
Thinking about the year in pictures
The Mail takes readers places they may not ordinarily go. Here are some highlights from the year.
No kids? So it’s a life of leisure?
COMMENT: Explaining the silent guilt of a "childless" life.
Travel
Australia holidays: The 26 most wonderful places to visit - Guide to the best sites and attractions by state
Some of the world's most amazing travel experiences can be found at our doorstep.
Travel deals: Save more than $1250 a couple with Warwick Le Lagon Resort & Spa, Vanuatu holiday package
Holiday at the Warwick Le Lagon Resort & Spa in Vanuatu and save more than $1250 a couple.
Travel deals: Save more than 25 per cent on stays at Grand Bali Nusa Dua
Save more than 25 per cent on stays at Grand Bali Nusa Dua under this offer from TravelOnline.
Traveller Australia quiz: Who was the first European to land in Australia?
How well do you know Australia? Take our Australia Day travel quiz and find out.