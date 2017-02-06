Local Cars

Local News

Labor presents tourism plan

The Labor Party has announced a multi-million dollar plan for local tourism projects in the South West ahead ...

Riverview celebrates Aus Day

The residents of Riverview Residence celebrated Australia Day last week with a barbecue dinner and conversation.

Old chronicles history

Collie-Cardiff RSL vice president Grahame Old has been named the proud recipient of the Shire of Collie’s Citizen ...

Lake usage guidelines

A map outlining the land tenure boundaries around the Black Diamond pit lake has been developed by the ...

Grants for local groups

Several Collie community groups and organisations received funding last week as part of the 2017 South-West region’s Community ...

Local Sport

Hinsey’s success

Collie Speedway Junior Sedan driver Seth Hinsey is part of the town’s illustrious reputation for champion racers.

Playing for the cause

The Collie Cricket Club is stepping up to the crease for this year’s Pink Stumps Day.

Race to victory

Collie Street Stock racer Ethan Genev capped off 2016 through winning the QUIT Street Stock Stampede at Manjimup ...

Central park day out

Children, parents and carers with the Child and Parent Centre – Collie Valley took time out to play ...

