People across Collie took part in Australia Day celebrations on Thursday, January 26.
Local News
Stockton Lake celebrates Australia Day | Photos
Holiday-makers from across Collie and the South West travelled to Stockton Lake to celebrate Australia Day.
Stiff competition to be crowned top pavlova king or queen
The Collie Mail’s Australia Day Pavlova competition brought out some of the town’s best bakers to compete to ...
Community honoured in Australia Day ceremony
Individuals and Community groups were honoured at the annual Australia Day celebrations in Collie.
Fire ban declared for parts of South West
Hot, dry and windy conditions forecast for Thursday have prompted the Department of Fire and Emergency Services (DFES) ...
Australia Day celebrated in Collie | Photos
Collie celebrated Australia Day with a parade through the CBD, the Collie Australian of the Year ceremony and ...
Aus wildlife at local library
The Collie Public Library’s latest attraction has given local children the chance to learn more about Australia’s array ...
PCYC troupe on town-wide treasure hunt
Collie PCYC took kids to businesses and buildings throughout Collie during a town-wide treasure hunt last week.
Hinsey’s success
Collie Speedway Junior Sedan driver Seth Hinsey is part of the town’s illustrious reputation for champion racers.
CRVMC warns of sun dangers
The Collie River Valley Medical Centre has warned Collie citizens of the dangers caused by UV in the ...
Teenage girl falls to death from cliff
TAS: A teenager has died after falling 15m from a cliff.
‘They’ll kill me’: Uber driver in carjacking
NSW: An Uber driver pulled from his car and bashed says he feared for his life.
Fairfax Front Pages: Monday, January 30, 2017
Today's Fairfax front pages from across the nation.
State of the Nation | Monday, January 30, 2017
Hhere's your news snapshot from across regional Australia and beyond.
Playing for the cause
The Collie Cricket Club is stepping up to the crease for this year’s Pink Stumps Day.
Club ready for new season
The Collie Mongrels Rugby Club adds female and junior teams to their roster for the 2017 season.
Race to victory
Collie Street Stock racer Ethan Genev capped off 2016 through winning the QUIT Street Stock Stampede at Manjimup ...
Collie’s year in sport | PHOTOS
From football to horse racing, it’s clear that locals love their sport.
Another great meet for young athletes
THE last meet for the year for the Collie Little Athletics club was held last Friday, with five ...
Scott Morrison to lift credit limit as Australia's debt hurtles towards $500 billion
The federal government will be forced to lift its own self-imposed credit limit in the coming months as ...
$3 billion child support system the latest federal government tech-wreck
Department got $104 million to replace creaking system. Four years later, it's still there.
Cyberbullying top of parents' minds as teens go back to school
Cyberbullying is at the top of parents' minds as they send their teenage kids back to school this ...
Donald Trump tells Malcolm Turnbull he will honour deal to resettle refugees from Nauru and Manus
Details of who will be resettled in the US remain unclear.
Islam-critical Kirralie Smith seen as potential libertarian leader
As Kirralie Smith sits at a sidewalk table in Taree for an interview this week, there is a ...
Families split as Trump Muslim ban 'banishes normal, honest people'
Donald Trump's Muslim ban banishing normal, honest people who are trying to visit their families, says Melbourne's Somalian ...
Goods Shed Markets gossip
The next Goods Shed Markets will be held on Sunday, January 29 from 8am to 12pm.
Central park day out
Children, parents and carers with the Child and Parent Centre – Collie Valley took time out to play ...
St Brigid’s showcases Christmas spirit
St Brigid's Primary School students showcase artworks to celebrate the festive season.
Christmas at ValleyView | Photos
ValleyView celebrates Christmas with annual get-together event.
Look who’s in the jungle
The competition on season three of I'm a Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here! is set to ...
Celebrities speak out, join thousands protesting against Donald Trump's 'Muslim ban'
Some joined protesters at JFK and LAX airports, while other celebrities used their Twitter platforms to speak out.
Networking: Star Wars actress Pernilla August joins the cast of Glitch
US network NBC confirms a 10-part revival of Will & Grace will come later this year, plus all ...
G'Day USA 2017 honours Hollywood's man of the moment, Ben Mendelsohn
Rogue One star Ben Mendelsohn, Moulin Rouge designer Catherine Martin and TV executive David Hill honoured.
One third of ICU doctors bullied, survey finds, prompting crackdown by College of Intensive Care Medicine
Female intensive care doctors are copping sexual harassment and discrimination in high stakes, high-stress ICU wards.
Life's simple pleasures will make you rich
How to escape FOMO, YOLO spending and envy.
Shares Race returns with tipsters backing gold miners in front
Tipsters with portfolios loaded up with gold miners and mining services companies have done best in the first ...
Zero-interest balance transfers credit cards can have sting
Lenders promote their zero-interest balance transfer credit cards at this time of year. They know that many people ...
Extreme heat predicted for Canberra ahead of first day back to school
It will be a blazing start to the new school year.
Canberra children get ready for first day of school
For many, the first day of school will be a day of strong emotions and a few tears. ...
Donald Trump has no better friend than Australia
Australians all, let us rejoice at nominees
OPINION | This is what it is all about. Reflecting on the Australian characteristics we hold dear. Tenacity. ...
Bourke Street: A few minutes of vile madness
This should never have happened – the initial response of a policeman investigating the Bourke Street horror.
Nothing went to plan with our birth... but WA's public health system got it right
OPINION: They say you don't understand a lot of things until you become a parent, and by the ...
David Pope and the cartoons that defined 2016
Here's how Fairfax Media cartoonist David Pope captured some of the key events and issues of 2016.
Thinking about the year in pictures
The Mail takes readers places they may not ordinarily go. Here are some highlights from the year.
Qantas offers refunds to Australians affected by Trump's 'Muslim ban'
Qantas is offering refunds or the option to change destinations to passengers travelling from Australia to the United ...
The 10 things Spain does best
Spain has distinctive food, festivals and architecture to savour.
The cruises with the best onshore excursions for every traveller, young and old
How cruising became almost as much about the shore as it is the sea.
Vietnam travel tips: How to cross the street in Ho Chi Minh City
Crossing a street in Vietnam requires a clear head and nerves of steel, two things not exactly helped ...