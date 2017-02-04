The Labor Party has announced a multi-million dollar plan for local tourism projects in the South West ahead ...
Featured News
Featured News
Featured News
Featured News
Featured News
Local News
Riverview celebrates Aus Day
The residents of Riverview Residence celebrated Australia Day last week with a barbecue dinner and conversation.
Old chronicles history
Collie-Cardiff RSL vice president Grahame Old has been named the proud recipient of the Shire of Collie’s Citizen ...
Collie man charged with armed robbery
South West Detectives have charged a 30 year old man with one count of Armed Robbery after an ...
House fire destroys family home
A fire has gutted a house in Vernon Street last night causing hundreds of thousands of dollars of ...
Lake usage guidelines
A map outlining the land tenure boundaries around the Black Diamond pit lake has been developed by the ...
Grants for local groups
Several Collie community groups and organisations received funding last week as part of the 2017 South-West region’s Community ...
Citizens honoured on Australia Day
The Collie community gathered in Central Park on Thursday for the annual Australia Day celebration.
Funding secured for Motorplex upgrades
The Collie Motorplex has received $2.57 million funding from the Liberal-National Government to progress plans to upgrade and ...
Community giving new life to hall
One of Cardiff-Collieburn’s historical treasures is set to host a series of musical events in 2017.
Latest News
Regional Focus
The week in pictures: February 4, 2017
The best photos by Fairfax photographers from across the country.
Could you afford Melbourne’s cheapest house?
VIC: The cheapest house bought in Melbourne last year was a three-bedroom weatherboard.
History made as Blues smash Pies in front of 'overwhelming' crowd | photos, video
By late in the first quarter, security had stopped letting people into Princes Park.
First NSW ‘black lung’ case since 1970s
The NSW Department of Industry Resources Regulator confirmed it has been notified of a case of Mixed Dust ...
RECOMMENDED
Local Sport
Collie sport results
Collie's weekly sports results
Hinsey’s success
Collie Speedway Junior Sedan driver Seth Hinsey is part of the town’s illustrious reputation for champion racers.
Playing for the cause
The Collie Cricket Club is stepping up to the crease for this year’s Pink Stumps Day.
Club ready for new season
The Collie Mongrels Rugby Club adds female and junior teams to their roster for the 2017 season.
Race to victory
Collie Street Stock racer Ethan Genev capped off 2016 through winning the QUIT Street Stock Stampede at Manjimup ...
Collie’s year in sport | PHOTOS
From football to horse racing, it’s clear that locals love their sport.
TV Guide
- {!= date.text !}
- {!= show.name !}{!= show.start !} - {!= show.end !}
National
'Clean coal' would push up power bills more than wind, solar or gas: analysts
"Clean coal" plants that the Turnbull government has flagged could get clean energy subsidies are more expensive than ...
Jacqui Lambie accuses RSL figures of 'bullying' executive Glenn Kolomeitz
Senator Jacqui Lambie has accused unnamed figures within the NSW RSL of trying to drive out the league's chief executive.
Fears 'flasher' is stalking kids in Perth fast food restaurants
Police are hunting for a man who its feared is stalking children in fast food restaurants across the ...
'Prime Minister Trunbull': Sean Spicer gets PM's name wrong again
New York: The Trump White House has given its clearest public commitment yet that it will honour the refugee agreement ...
Politicians, diplomats scramble to repair US-Australian alliance after Trump tweets
Australian and American officials spent Friday scrambling to shore up the US refugee swap deal – and repair ...
Government MPs working to bring same-sex marriage policy to a head over next fortnight
The push to allow a free vote is being driven by the backbench, though some cabinet ministers are ...
Top Stories
Community
Goods Shed Markets gossip
The next Goods Shed Markets will be held on Sunday, January 29 from 8am to 12pm.
Central park day out
Children, parents and carers with the Child and Parent Centre – Collie Valley took time out to play ...
St Brigid’s showcases Christmas spirit
St Brigid's Primary School students showcase artworks to celebrate the festive season.
Christmas at ValleyView | Photos
ValleyView celebrates Christmas with annual get-together event.
Entertainment
Tissue-based drama This is Us swollen with the milk of human kindness
Dan Fogelman's new series mines for human drama but skirts close to schmaltz.
Litbits February 4 2017
Literary events and news in the Canberra region.
Armando Lucas Correa: books that changed me
After reading Julio Cortazar's Rayuela (Hopscotch) I wanted to live in exile in Paris.
Steve Price, John Laws and the day their feud turned ugly
Radio shock jock Steve Price has revealed an intense rivalry between he and on-air rival John Laws almost ...
Life & Style
NAPLAN prepares us for neither the real world nor Trump
They key to convincing people appears to be repetition – the more often something is said, the more likely it ...
Brewery taps into local history
QLD: It’s a micro-brewery, but not as you know it.
AFP and Defence training contracts awarded to Evocca college
Lucrative training contracts for the Australian Federal Police and the Department of Defence have been awarded to a ...
Veronica Manouk's scars cut through dizzying statistics for World Cancer Day
The overwhelming statistics showing Australia's dizzying cancer rates have been released ahead of World Cancer Day.
Public schools increase share of enrolments, reversing 40 year trend
Public schools' share of students has increased for the second year running nationwide, marking a determined end to ...
Health warning for people working more than 39 hours a week: ANU study
Matt Brown was working up to 60 hours a week when he realised something had to change.
Opinion
Donald Trump has no better friend than Australia
Australians all, let us rejoice at nominees
OPINION | This is what it is all about. Reflecting on the Australian characteristics we hold dear. Tenacity. ...
Bourke Street: A few minutes of vile madness
This should never have happened – the initial response of a policeman investigating the Bourke Street horror.
Nothing went to plan with our birth... but WA's public health system got it right
OPINION: They say you don't understand a lot of things until you become a parent, and by the ...
David Pope and the cartoons that defined 2016
Here's how Fairfax Media cartoonist David Pope captured some of the key events and issues of 2016.
Thinking about the year in pictures
The Mail takes readers places they may not ordinarily go. Here are some highlights from the year.
Travel
The Elphie, Germany's answer to the Opera House
Germany's version of the Sydney Opera House is six years late and 10 times the original budget – ...
The Review: Tanjong Jara Resort, Malaysia
Looking for sun, sand and seclusion? Here's the spot.
South America by private jet: Does travel get any better?
South America by private jet could just be the ultimate travel experience.
The George, Christchurch: A hotel that stood its ground
Christchurch's first five-star hotel survived the devastating earthquake of 2011, and has become a symbol of renewal and ...